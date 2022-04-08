In a strongly-worded letter to Andrei Kelin on Friday, Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey told him the consulate is "no longer welcome in Edinburgh until Russia stops this illegal war and Russian troops leave Ukrainian soil".

The warning comes after the council voted to condemn the war and made the president of Ukraine and mayor of Kyiv freemen of the city last month.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his letter, Mr McVey said Edinburgh is "not an enemy of the Russian people" and "we recognise the courageous actions across the Russian population who have expressed opposition to this war at great cost to themselves at the hands of their own government in Moscow".

He added: "We are witnessing the actions of the government you represent and the murder of brave Ukrainian civilians and soldiers - which will be investigated as war crimes in due course.

"Our wholehearted sympathy and thoughts are with the Ukrainian people is resisting the Russian government's illegal and senseless war.

"Until Russia withdraws from Ukraine, I reiterate that we will not be accepting any civic invitations or collaborations of any kind and I ask that you withdraw the consul from our city immediately.

Members of the public held a peaceful protest outside the Russian Consulate after Putin invaded Ukraine in February (Photo credit: Lisa Ferguson)

"They are not welcome in Edinburgh."

When Russia ordered its troops into Ukraine, protesters gathered outside the consulate in Edinburgh's New Town and chanted "Glory to Ukraine".

The council said it is supporting aid efforts to Poland and Ukraine and is helping refugees settle into their new lives, with £100,000 allotted to the cause.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.