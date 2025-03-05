Three more Scottish councillors expected to defect to Reform UK as Richard Tice visits Glasgow

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Comment
Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:53 BST
Falkirk Council could have its first Reform UK member with an announcement expected on Thursday.

Reform UK’s ranks are set to be bolstered further in Scotland from tomorrow, with as many as three councillors expected to be announced as defections to Nigel Farage's party.

It is understood Falkirk councillor Claire Mackie-Brown will be one of three new elected members in Scotland revealed when the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice visits Glasgow on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Mackie-Brown sits as an independent councillor after resigning from the Conservatives in February last year.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA WireReform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

She was elected to serve the Upper Braes in May 2022, having entered politics after leading the protest group, Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages, highlighting fuel poverty for people who were facing massive electricity bills in an area with no gas.

Announcing the original decision on social media to leave the Tories, she said: “This has not been an easy decision for me, but [I] feel it vital to be true to the promises and principles on which I stood at the last election.

“I am confident that this is the right decision for me in continuing to represent my valued constituents to the best of my ability and in scrutinising the decision making of the council at all levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I care enormously about the people and ward I represent and hope that this decision represents the best opportunity for me to be able to make a positive difference to local communities across the Upper Braes.”

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown when she was first elected as a Conservative councillor in May 2022.Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown when she was first elected as a Conservative councillor in May 2022.
Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown when she was first elected as a Conservative councillor in May 2022.

She has yet to comment on her move to Reform UK.

With Falkirk Council meeting to finalise the authority’s budget on Thursday – with a council tax increase of 13.7 per cent being proposed by the SNP administration – it is unclear whether Ms Mackie-Brown will be at the meeting with Mr Tice.

Reform UK has no Scottish leader.

At last year's general election, Reform took 7 per cent of the vote share in Scotland despite very little campaigning north of the Border.

Mr Tice, the MP for Boston and Skegness, has previously said Reform intends to field a full slate of candidates at next year’s Holyrood election.

Related topics:Reform UKFalkirkGlasgowNigel Farage
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice