Three more Scottish councillors expected to defect to Reform UK as Richard Tice visits Glasgow

Falkirk Council could have its first Reform UK member with an announcement expected on Thursday.

Reform UK’s ranks are set to be bolstered further in Scotland from tomorrow, with as many as three councillors expected to be announced as defections to Nigel Farage's party.

It is understood Falkirk councillor Claire Mackie-Brown will be one of three new elected members in Scotland revealed when the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice visits Glasgow on Thursday.

Ms Mackie-Brown sits as an independent councillor after resigning from the Conservatives in February last year.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

She was elected to serve the Upper Braes in May 2022, having entered politics after leading the protest group, Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages, highlighting fuel poverty for people who were facing massive electricity bills in an area with no gas.

Announcing the original decision on social media to leave the Tories, she said: “This has not been an easy decision for me, but [I] feel it vital to be true to the promises and principles on which I stood at the last election.

“I am confident that this is the right decision for me in continuing to represent my valued constituents to the best of my ability and in scrutinising the decision making of the council at all levels.

“I care enormously about the people and ward I represent and hope that this decision represents the best opportunity for me to be able to make a positive difference to local communities across the Upper Braes.”

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown when she was first elected as a Conservative councillor in May 2022.

She has yet to comment on her move to Reform UK.

With Falkirk Council meeting to finalise the authority’s budget on Thursday – with a council tax increase of 13.7 per cent being proposed by the SNP administration – it is unclear whether Ms Mackie-Brown will be at the meeting with Mr Tice.

Reform UK has no Scottish leader.

At last year's general election, Reform took 7 per cent of the vote share in Scotland despite very little campaigning north of the Border.