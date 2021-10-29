Scottish council workers strike put on hold after new pay offer

The strike has been suspended.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities made the offer today, proposing a one-year 5.89 per cent increase for the lowest paid council staff, as part of a £1062 rise for all staff earning below £25,000.

It comes as thousands of council workers across Scotland were due to walk out between November 8 and 12.

GMB Scotland spokesperson Drew Duffy confirmed that the strike action has been suspended while members consider the offer.

He said: “We have received a new offer from COSLA that will be subject to a two-week consultation of our members from Monday 1 November, during which we have agreed to suspend strike action.

“While we are pleased that more money for key workers has been found at the 11th hour, the fact it’s taken to the brink of the COP to get this offer speaks volumes to our members.

“For months, COSLA said they couldn’t pay, and Ministers said they wouldn’t pay, while staff have been attacked by political leaders for standing up for their services and value.

“Our members will now decide if this offer delivers that value, but it’s clear that Ministers and employers must show far more respect to the people providing vital local services.”