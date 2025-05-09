Fears hundreds of university student beds will 'kill' part of historic Scottish seaside town

The plans to create 703 more student beds have sparked concerns for the residential area in St Andrews

Plans for hundreds of more student beds at a former college building in St Andrews have been approved despite concerns from local councillors.

A total of 703 more student beds will be added at the former Madras College Kilrymont site in the Fife town.

The proposals, from Scotsman Developments, to create the additional student accommodation came before Fife Council’s North East Planning Committee on Wednesday.

A total of 400 rooms for students are already completed or under way on the former school site and some residents and councillors fear this third phase of the development could overwhelm the residential area.

Local councillors expressed their disappointment that a previously approved proposal for housing on the site would not go ahead and instead the site will all become student accommodation.

SNP councillor Ann Verner said: “I’m really, really upset this has got this far. There’s a housing emergency, but we’re now talking about 1,100 students in one wee part. It’s going to kill that part of town altogether.”

The St Andrews councillor also raised concerns over the potential noise.

She said: “[A total of] 1,100 students going back from the students’ union on a Saturday night are going to be one hell of a noise.

"They’re in the middle of a residential area – that just seems a bit off to me.”

Concerns were shared by fellow St Andrews councillor Jane Anne Liston, who made a motion to refuse the planning application.

She said: “I think it’s over development. What we agreed before was 102 dwellings, which is something like 300 people. What we’re having instead is over 700 people. That’s quite a different kettle of fish.

"If we add it together with the student accommodation that’s already got permission, we’ve got over 1,000. That’s just about the size of David Russell Apartments.

"If you imagine David Russell Apartments being plonked down in the middle of this area of St Andrews, surrounded by houses very close by, you perhaps get an idea of where I’m coming from.”

Councillors heard that a management company would oversee the accommodation and there would be CCTV throughout the site.

Planning officer Sarah Hyndman said: “A requirement of the rental contract includes student behaviour and sanctions if inappropriate behaviour occurs.”

As well as the accommodation, the proposal was also to include storage space for 352 bikes encouraging sustainable transport links.

Liberal Democrat councillor Donald Lothian was in favour of the application, which he described as “very attractive” despite the lack of mainstream housing.

He said: “It’s not exactly what’s been anticipated for many years, but as it stands, I think it’s probably acceptable in planning terms.”

The developers say their plans will help address a shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in the town, while freeing up mainstream housing for residents.

A total of 34 letters of objection were received by Fife Council in relation to the planning application, including one from St Andrews Community Council. A total of 19 letters of support were also submitted.