A task force is to be set up by the Scottish Government to look at the best way to fund a scheme that will protect Grangemouth’s residents and industry from flooding.

Today (Tuesday), members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed to press on with the next stage of the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme (GFPS), despite concerns that there is still no firm agreement on how to meet an estimated cost that could be over £600 million.

Falkirk Council has been pleading with the Scottish Government for substantial help with meeting the cost, arguing that it is of “national significance” in protecting vital infrastructure for the whole country.

Members were told that a letter has now been received from the Scottish Government, saying it is “committed to working with Falkirk Council to determine an alternative funding stream for GFPS”.

The correspondence also suggested establishing a task force with the council and other interested parties – including private businesses that will benefit from the scheme – to find a funding model.

Falkirk Council’s Head of Invest, Paul Kettrick, said this was “a significant step forward in engagement with the Scottish Government”.

With that reassurance, members agreed that they should continue to the next stage, which involves notifying residents, businesses and landowners in the affected areas.

The scheme aims to protect more than 6025 people, 2760 residential properties, 1200 commercial properties and 23 kilometres of roads in the areas of Grangemouth, Wholeflats, Glensburgh, Langlees, Carron, Carronshore and Camelon (Stirling Road) together with the major industrial complex in Grangemouth.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “I am pleased that we have this important agreement to bring GFPS forward to notification and to move forward with this nationally significant scheme that I hope will continue to be fully supported by the Scottish Government.

“It will protect the vital economic hub of Grangemouth from floods caused by local rivers and coastal flooding from the Firth of Forth. It’s crucial for safeguarding and protecting not only local but national interests.”

Councillors’ agreement means that in late February and early March there will be online and in-person information events where people can see the final outline design for the planned 28km of flood defences.

Those attending will be able to ask questions, and provide comments.

There was unanimous approval for moving on to the next stage of the scheme although questions remain over how it will be paid for.

Conservative councillor James Bundy said he wanted to see the UK Government agree a funding model with the Scottish Government as quickly as possible.

He said: “The Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme is a scope of national importance for Scotland and the United Kingdom, and has been delayed for too long because all levels of Government have failed to give it the priority it deserves.

“The longer we wait for construction to start, not only will costs increase, but the higher the chances that Grangemouth and surrounding areas will be impacted by major floods.”