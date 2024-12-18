Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elderly residents were stranded in their rooms for over two weeks after a lift broke down in their sheltered housing complex.

Some people with mobility issues living in Dorrator Court in Camelon were unable to leave the first floor until a repair had been carried out.

The lift in the Falkirk Council-run facility, which has 27 bedsits and flats, was out of action for 15 days until a spare part could be obtained and repairs carried out.

Some residents living in Dorrator Court sheltered housing were stranded in their rooms for over two weeks. Picture: Michael Gillen

It also meant the elderly residents were unable to go to the communal dining room where their meals are served daily or able to take part in any of the activities with others living in the Cottage Crescent building.

One regular visitor to the complex said: “It’s been a really difficult time for those living on the first floor who need to use the lift. Meal times where they get to meet with other residents is one of the highlights of the day.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “The lift within Dorrator Court was out of use while we awaited the delivery and fitting of a specialist part.

“Unfortunately, this limited the mobility of some residents on the first floor. During this time, the team provided room service for all meals and undertook additional social visits and welfare checks throughout the day.