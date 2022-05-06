Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Talks are now expected to take place over the weekend which will determine the shape of the next administration. An SNP-Green coalition was looking the most likely, but it would not have an overall majority, so might seek a less formal deal with another party.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP won 19 of the council's 63 seats - the same as at the last elections five years ago. Labour, who have been in coalition with the Nationalists since 2017, increased their tally by one to 13 and the Greens went up from eight to ten. The Tories' contingent of councillors is just nine - half what it was in 2017.

And as the votes were counted at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, the big winners of the election were the Lib Dems, who saw their representation rise from six to 12.

The Tory losses included the defeat of sitting councillors Cameron Rose in Southside/Newington, Mark Brown in Drum Brae/Gyle and Jim Campbell in Forth.

The SNP finance convener Rob Munn was a rare SNP defeat, losing his seat in Leith Walk in a surprise win for the Lib Dem candidate Jack Caldwell. The Lib Dems took three out of the four seats in Almond ward and two out of three in both Drum Brae/Gyle and Corstorphine/Murrayfield. They also won seats in Forth and Southside/Newington.

The Greens gained seats in Forth, Inverleith and Sighthill/Gorgie but lost the Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart seat which Gavin Corbett had held until he stepped down on becoming a Scottish Government special adviser.

Edinburgh Western Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton leads celebrations outside the EICC after his party made huge gains. Photo: Scott Louden

SNP group leader Adam McVey said: “The right-wing agenda of the Tories has been systematically rejected across communities. I think the voters have given all parties the result they deserve.