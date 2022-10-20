Edinburgh based Festival Inns has lodged an appeal over Fife Council’s decision to reject its controversial planning application for four luxury flats at the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry.

The proposal had sparked a huge backlash in the community with over 100 objections lodged.

The much-photographed Main Street property sits in the centre of North Queensferry’s conservation area, and the community argued strongly it could still have a vibrant future as a tourist attraction, despite being boarded up and closed for the past four years.

The Albert Hotel, North Queensferry (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building has declined in recent years and while structurally sound, according to a report to councillors, could be “potentially dangerous”.

The developer argued it was no longer viable to run as a hotel, and needed substantial investment.

But, in August, Festival Inns saw its application thrown out after its submission for a change of use was ruled inadequate by councillors.

A report stated: “It is considered that insufficient evidence has been submitted that demonstrates that the use of the premises as a licensed hotel business is not viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boarded up Albert Hotel (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“It is also considered that insufficient evidence has been submitted that demonstrates the property and business has been actively marketed for a period of 18 months at a fair market value.”Now the company is making one final bid to get its plans through.

It said the reasons for refusing permission were “unsubstantiated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad