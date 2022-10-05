Banchory and Mid Deeside councillor makes award shortlist

Cllr Ross has been has been nominated in the Community Champion category

Banchory and Mid Deeside councillor Ann Ross has been nominated in the Community Champion category at the 5th annual LGIU Scotland and CCLA’s Cllr Awards.

Cllr Ross said: “I am absolutely humbled to have been nominated for the Cllr Awards Community Champion and to have become a Finalist. Banchory & Mid Deeside is the best Ward in Scotland and it has been a privilege to serve.”

The Cllr Awards are the only national ceremony to celebrate the vital contributions of councillors across Scotland.

Competition was extremely tight again this year, with nearly 100 nominations received across five categories that celebrate the varied work of councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The categories up for grabs this year are: Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Resilience and Recovery and Young Councillor of the Year awards.

A panel of judges composed of senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector will select the winners at a ceremony on Wednesday, October 12 at Marryat Hall with Dundee City Council as this year’s hosts. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on YouTube.

This year’s awards are only made possible thanks to the generous support of founding partners CCLA.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU Scotland said: “In a year like no other, councillors up and down the country have once again been working tirelessly to address the needs of their residents and bring much needed leadership to communities that are struggling day in and day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by councillors during some of the most turbulent and worrying years in recent history.

“From supporting communities through flooding emergencies and fires to welcoming refugees from Ukraine into our local communities, these councillors are some of the most committed elected representatives across Scotland.