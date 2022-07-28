Aberdeenshire Council set to be hit by industrial action

Aberdeenshire is one of the councils involved after Unite members in schools and cleansing across all Scottish councils were balloted.

Unite will be finalising the strike dates in the coming week with action in refuse and waste services expected to begin in mid-August.

Action specifically impacting schools is expected to begin in early September.

Unite has repeatedly warned both the Scottish Government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) that the current 2 per cent offer is unacceptable amid the deepening cost of living crisis and with inflation soaring to 11.8 per cent.

It has welcomed movement by COSLA in calling for a higher pay offer of 5 per cent if the Scottish Government allocates extra cash to fund an improved pay offer.

However, the trade union is demanding that council leaders fight harder for a fairer share for local government workers.

Commenting on the situation, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The message for both the Scottish Government and COSLA is crystal clear: thousands upon thousands of members won’t tolerate real terms pay cuts anymore, and they have had enough.