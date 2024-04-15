Council which had threatened to put up council tax says charge will be frozen

A council which had been set to to defy Humza Yousaf and impose a 10 per cent hike in council tax bills has now confirmed the charge will be frozen.

Councillors in Argyll and Bute had originally voted to increase the levy, despite the First Minister having promised a nationwide freeze in the charge to help those struggling to cope amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Jim Lynch said additional cash from the government meant the authority was now able to both freeze the council tax and protect local services.

Humza Yousaf promised a nationwide council tax freeze to help those struggling to cope amid the cost-of-living crisis. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

An additional £6.26 million is being made available to the local authority for agreeing to keep council tax bills at the same level as last year.

While payments had already been taken from residents at the higher rate, Mr Lynch said bills for the remainder of 2024-25 would take this into account.

Mr Lynch became the new leader of the authority earlier this month – a deck of cards being cut to decide a split vote – with the SNP politician replacing Liberal Democrat Robin Currie in the role.

The change means Argyll and Bute is now run by a coalition of SNP, Labour and independent councillors.

Speaking after a special meeting where the freeze in council tax was confirmed, Mr Lynch said: “We are now in a position to freeze council tax this year and also save local services from cuts.

“People need council services to live well in their communities. They also need day-to-day costs to be kept down wherever possible.

“Today’s decision passes on the benefits of this new funding to our communities – council tax is frozen and council services continue to be available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Updated council tax bills will be issued to households setting out payments with 0 per cent increase on last year.