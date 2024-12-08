Cosla, the council umbrella body, said local authorities face ‘difficult decisions’

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council tax could be increased across Scotland to help fund struggling local services, the body representing councils has said.

Cosla said local authorities face "difficult decisions" and council tax is "one lever that we can use to safeguard services".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as analysis published by Scotland on Sunday showed at least 11 local authorities were considering options that would result in double-digit council tax rises.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison previously urged local authorities to avoid big increases in council tax after she announced an extra £1 billion for local government in the Scottish Budget.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison | PA

But Katie Hagmann, Cosla's resources spokeswoman, said the additional money followed "significant cuts" in previous years.

Asked if council services could be cut without extra funding, she told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show: "Councils are going to have to make those difficult decisions. Certainly, council tax is one lever that we can use to safeguard services, so council tax increases could be used to fund services locally."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "It's really important to recognise that we do have a real-terms increase to our budget, but this is the first time that we've had a real-terms increase for a number of years. There's been significant cuts throughout the previous years.

"Councils are going to be grappling with exactly these points. Next week, we will get the local government settlement figures, so it's at that point that we will really have a better idea as to what we're facing."

Ms Hagmann said any increases will be "down to local councils".

The SNP previously froze council tax, but this year councils have been left to make their own decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not going to be easy," Ms Hagmann said. "I think it's fair to say we're sitting at the frontline of our communities as councillors, so we're acutely aware and the very last thing we want to do is to add the pressures on to families, on to our communities who may already be struggling."