Council candidate behind anti-Catholic posts ditched by Scottish Tories

Greg Turner, who was standing under the Conservative banner in the Barrhead ward of East Renfrewshire Council, will no longer have his campaign supported by the party.

However his name will appear on ballot papers as the deadline for nominations have passed and postal votes have been sent to voters.

Mr Turner was linked to a profile known as ‘MearnsUnionist’ on an online discussion board, on which he labelled a Catholic school a “bigot factory”.

He also described what he viewed as a changing neighbourhood in Clarkston, after St Ninian’s high school opened in Giffnock.

He wrote: “A lot of pape families moved in so they could get their kids to the best performing bigot factory in Scotland."

He added: "Obviously there's still a decent amount of good guys in that area too, but there's definitely been an infiltration over time."

The candidate also described Barrhead as having “by far the biggest population of mentally challengeds in East Renfrewshire”.

Greg Turner, far right, has been ditched as a council candidate by the Scottish Conservatives.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives said the candidate had been suspended after the evidence of the posts was brought to the party’s attention, and will be referred to the party’s disciplinary panel.

They said: “This candidate has been suspended after a number of completely unacceptable posts emerged.”

Nil by Mouth, an anti-sectarianism charity, said there was a good case for the Conservatives to send material to voters explaining why the candidate should not receive their backing for the “hateful remarks”.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Labour said: "There must be absolutely no room in politics for sectarianism and religious hatred.

"It is right that this candidate has been suspended for these appalling comments, but it is disgraceful that he will still appear on the ballot as the Tory party candidate.

"The Scottish Tories must make absolutely clear that they do not endorse or support this candidate in any way. We must have zero tolerance towards all forms of bigotry and prejudice.”

Mr Turner apologised for his comments.

He said: “"I apologise unreservedly for my comments. I completely regret them and apologise for any offence caused.”

