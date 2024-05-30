Refuse workers are set to balloted over strike action by a leading union in a dispute over pay that could threaten to impact on Edinburgh’s festivals this summer.

The GMB union has announced it will ballot cleansing workers after rejecting council umbrella body Cosla’s pay offer to council workers.

The ballot will open on June 5 and end on July 1, meaning any walkout and subsequent industrial action could start the following month - at the peak of Scotland’s summer festivals season.

It is a similar scenario to two years ago when strikes involving workers in waste services, including cleansing and refuse collection, led to mountains of rubbish piling up on the streets of Edinburgh across the capital’s showcase festivals.

Nicola Sturgeon’s government at the time was accused of scapegoating Edinburgh council chiefs for the industrial action, with a 12-day strike by workers in a dispute over pay leaving the city with overflowing bins and litter scattered throughout the streets.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, urged council leaders and ministers to act with urgency this time around to avert similar scenes.

The union’s local government committee last week rejected a pay offer from Cosla. The offer amounted to a 2.2 per cent wage increase effective from April 1 to September 30, and a 2 per cent increase for a 12-month period starting on October 1.

Mr Greenaway said: “Our members have already been forced to wait far too long for an offer that was not close to being acceptable.

“It is deeply frustrating council workers are once again being driven to industrial action to secure a fair offer and the blame for that lies squarely with council leaders and ministers. Why has so much time been wasted? Why are council leaders not already in serious discussions with unions and the Scottish Government about how to fund a fair offer?

“Why on earth should our members in Scotland be asked to accept an offer that is less than that being offered to council colleagues in England?”

Cosla and the Edinburgh City Council have been contacted for comment.

The looming ballot comes as care staff employed by Scottish councils could separately strike the day before the general election after rejecting a pay offer they say is “too late and too low”.

Mr Greenaway said: “This election, like all the others, is all about promises, but council workers have been given too many already.

“They were promised a minimum wage of £15 an hour by 2026, for example, but this pay offer calls that into serious question. They don’t want any more empty promises. They want fair pay.”