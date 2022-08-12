Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work and Pensions Therese Coffey is dismissive of concerns over energy prices.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Just like happened in May, we waited for Ofgem to come out with the formal changes on what might happen to energy prices or what would happen with the price cap.

"All the figures I have seen does not in any way suggest an average energy bill next year of £5,000, nothing near like that."