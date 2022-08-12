Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Just like happened in May, we waited for Ofgem to come out with the formal changes on what might happen to energy prices or what would happen with the price cap.
"All the figures I have seen does not in any way suggest an average energy bill next year of £5,000, nothing near like that."
Liz Truss supporter Ms Coffey added: "Nevertheless, Government is preparing now ... for options to be considered and, as I say, we will take the necessary steps including, if necessary, new primary legislation which we would need to undertake."