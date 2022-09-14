Cost of living crisis: No 10 wants to slim down MPs’ recess to tackle energy crisis

Ministers may ask MPs to sit a day longer than planned before breaking as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to set out his mini-budget to help provide households and businesses with support.

They would then be asked to return more swiftly after the political party conferences, for which they take an annual break from Westminster.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are looking at changing the recess dates.”

Downing Street is actively looking to slim down the upcoming House of Commons recess period as the Government seeks to take action over the energy crisis.

Parliament is currently suspended while political action is paused until an unspecified date after the Queen’s funeral on Monday, and is set to rise on September 22 for the recess.

But this severely restricts the time for Mr Kwarteng’s “fiscal event”, particularly with Liz Truss expected to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly following the funeral.

One option for the Government is to ask the Commons to sit until the end of September 23, before breaking in time for the Labour conference in Liverpool that weekend.

MPs are currently scheduled to return on October 17, but with the Tory conference finishing on October 5 and the SNP’s on October 10, there is scope for them to hurry back sooner.

Other items high on their likely agenda includes possible legislation to provide support to businesses to help with soaring energy costs, as well as to extend household support to Northern Ireland.

Advice on how No 10 wants to alter the recess period is expected to come towards the end of this week.