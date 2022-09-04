News you can trust since 1817
Cost-of-living crisis: Liz Truss promises energy crisis plan within one week of replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister, but refuses details

Liz Truss has promised an announcement on an emergency package to help with the cost-of-living crisis within one week of being announced as prime minister.

By Dale Miller
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 9:43 am

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Truss promised to act “immediately” on bills and energy supply, as she conceded people were struggling with "eye watering" bills.

However, the foreign secretary refused to give any details of what would be in the package of support.

Liz Truss appears on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture: BBC

The replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to be announced on Monday.

MORE TO COME

