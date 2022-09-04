Cost-of-living crisis: Liz Truss promises energy crisis plan within one week of replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister, but refuses details

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Truss promised to act “immediately” on bills and energy supply, as she conceded people were struggling with "eye watering" bills.

However, the foreign secretary refused to give any details of what would be in the package of support.

Liz Truss appears on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture: BBC

The replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to be announced on Monday.