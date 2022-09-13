Cost-of-living crisis: Liz Truss plans ‘skew support’ to richest households, warns Resolution Foundation

Analysis by the Resolution Foundation think-tank, which focuses on raising living standards, said because higher-income households typically use more energy, the richest fifth may gain an average of about £1,300 this winter compared to £1,100 for the poorest 20 per cent.

The report concluded the first major policy intervention by the new Prime Minister was “all-but-inevitable” given the colossal increases in energy prices.

The energy price guarantee (EPG) will restrict average domestic bills in Scotland, England and Wales to no more than £2,500 for two years from October – around £500 higher than they are now, but £1,000 lower than they would have been from next month under Ofgem’s price cap.

Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: PA

Around 11 per cent of households with the highest electricity and gas use will gain more than £2,000 from the policy while 13 per cent will gain less than £500.

The Resolution Foundation said the lack of targeting across both the EPG and previous interventions meant support was not necessarily going where it was most needed.

Together with the universal £400 energy bill discount and the £150 council tax rebate to homes in bands A-D, support is being felt “broadly equally across the income distribution”, with an average gain of around £2,200.

The report said Ms Truss’s plans to provide further cost-of-living support by scrapping the rise in national insurance “will skew support towards the very highest-income households”.

The combination of the EPG and the national insurance cut could leave the 10 per cent with the highest incomes benefiting by £4,700 on average while the poorest tenth receive £2,200 in 2023/24.

The cost of the EPG, which will be funded by borrowing, “could eclipse the £137 billion worth of bailouts for banks during the financial crisis”.

The report noted “the Government is now bearing all the financial risk related to future movements in gas prices”.