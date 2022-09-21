Cost-of-living crisis: Energy bills to be capped for six months for businesses, schools and hospitals under emergency package

The wholesale cost of gas and electricity will be slashed for companies under a scheme which will run for six months starting in October.

The Government will cap the wholesale price paid by non-domestic customers, which include schools and charities.

A gas hob burning on a stove. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has set out details of a major Government support package for businesses. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The “supported wholesale price” is expected to be £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.

This is around half the expected wholesale price on the open market, and equivalent to the cap on household energy bills that will be set this October and run for two years.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation.