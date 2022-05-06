Cost-of-living crisis: Boris Johnson urges BP and Shell bosses to invest in wind farms to drive down energy bills

The stance was issued as an organisation representing energy suppliers called for the UK Government to make the biggest changes to the UK’s energy laws for a decade amid a deepening crisis caused by high gas prices.

Energy UK said the coming Queen’s Speech should include a new energy Bill, which increases investment into new technologies like hydrogen and heat pumps.

It should also strengthen regulations to improve energy efficiency in building across the country, with the group advocating more smart meters, low-carbon heating alternatives, and charging points for electric cars.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit at the Field End Infant school, in South Ruislip, following the local government elections. Picture: PA

Asked why he would not introduce a windfall tax on the companies’ bumper profits, Mr Johnson said it was better they invest the money.

“I had the head of Shell in yesterday, and the head of BP, and I’ve talked to them both,” Mr Johnson said during a visit to a school in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency on Friday.

“Our message to them, and what is very, very clear, it’s ‘guys, you know, this is a moment when we need you, as a country, to invest massively in clean, green renewables, in the stuff that is going to make a difference to people’s energy prices’.

“What we don’t want to do is make the same mistakes as previous governments … as I’ve just been saying – fail to invest in our energy supply. So that’s the message that we’re giving to the big energy companies.

“And it’s frankly better for them to take that cash, put it into wind farms, put it into hydrogen, put it into stuff that will make a big difference to our ability to cope with the global energy price spike, and above all make sure that this country is protected in the future so that we have more long-term energy security.”

Energy prices have rocketed in the past year. Last month the energy price cap was increased by 54 per cent for the average household.

Bills are likely to rise even further in October when the price cap is next revisited.

Meanwhile, the high price of oil and gas has led to massive increases in the profits of energy companies such as BP and Shell.

On Tuesday, BP reported underlying replacement cost profits – its preferred measure – had more than doubled to $6.2 billion (£5bn).

Following that, shadow climate change and net zero secretary Ed Miliband said: “The refusal to levy a windfall tax to help cut energy bills is deeply wrong, unfair, and tells you all you need to know about whose side this Government is on – and it’s not the British people.”

When asked about a possible windfall tax being levied on BP’s profits, chief executive Bernard Looney told the Times he would nevertheless continue with plans to invest £18bn in Britain this decade.