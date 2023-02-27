Almost one in ten employees in Scotland earn below the real living wage of £10.90 per hour.

Figures published by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) show 9 per cent of employees in Scotland earn less than this, compared with 12.2 per cent across the UK.

Meanwhile, the gender pay gap in Scotland was still 12 per cent in 2022, but had fallen by 14 percentage points since 1997.

SPICe published the information using the 2022 earnings data from the Office for National Statistics.

It shows the typical salary for all employees in Scotland was £27,710 in April last year – just below the UK-wide figure of £27,756. However, the typical salary for full-time employees in Scotland was £33,332, which is just above the UK-wide figure of £33,000.

More than 30 per cent of 18 to 24-year-old employees earned below the real living wage. More than 10 per cent of women earned less, compared with 7.5 per cent of men.

Meanwhile, 45 per cent of accommodation and food service employees earned below £10.90 per hour.