The Chancellor announced a string of new measures despite previously insisting he could do no more.

Addressing the Commons, Mr Sunak was heckled with cries of “what took you so long” after announcing policies Labour had been advocating for months.

He said: “The oil and gas sector is making extraordinary profits not as the result of recent changes to risk taking or innovation or or efficiency as the result of surging global commodity prices driven in part by Russia’s war.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced new cost-of-living support on Thursday

“For that reason I am sympathetic to the argument to tax those profits fairly.

“It is possible to both tax extraordinary profits fairly and incentivise investment.”

The Chancellor told MPs that oil and gas companies would be charged a temporary 25 per cent tax on windfall profits.

He said: “Like previous governments, including Conservative ones, we will introduce a temporary targeted energy profits levy, but we have built into the new levy… a new investment allowance similar to the super-deduction that means companies will have a new and significant incentive to reinvest their profits.

“The new levy will be charged on profits of oil and gas companies at a rate of 25 per cent.

“It will be temporary and when oil and gas prices return to historically more normal levels the levy will be phased out.”

The Chancellor was forced to unveil emergency measures as part of a £15 billion package to tackle the impact of soaring inflation, which has reached a 40-year high.

As well as the universal payment there was targeted support for the poorest, the elderly and the disabled.

The Chancellor acknowledged that high inflation is causing “acute distress” for people in the country, telling MPs: “I know they are worried, I know people are struggling.”

He said the Government “will not sit idly by while there is a risk that some in our country might be set so far back they might never recover”.

The £400 in universal support from October replaces the initial plan for a £200 loan, with Mr Sunak scrapping the requirement to repay the money.

Mr Sunak said the temporary windfall tax on oil and gas giants will raise “around £5 billion of revenue over the next year”.

He explained: “So that we can help families with the cost of living and it avoids having to increase our debt burden further because there is nothing noble about burdening future generations with evermore debt today because politicians of the day were too weak to make the tough decisions.

“Over 8 million households already have income low enough for the state to be supporting their cost of living through the welfare system.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Mr Sunak had been “dragged kicking and screaming” into performing a U-turn over a windfall tax on oil and gas firms.