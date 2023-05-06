The Princess Royal will ride on horseback behind Charles and Camilla as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, to the rear of the Gold State Coach.

The Princess Royal is not in a carriage but rather behind the newly crowned King and Queen on horseback.

In the first carriage behind the Gold State Coach will be the Prince and Princess of Wales with nine-year-old George, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis.

It is not the youngsters’ first experience of a royal carriage procession, with the trio waving to crowds from a landau during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

Kate and William faced forwards, opposite Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family were seen to smile and wave to wellwishers through the carriage windows.

The next carriage will contain the King’s youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh with his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

The late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester, and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will travel in the third carriage,

The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey