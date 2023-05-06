All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
1 hour ago Fire breaks out on London underground
6 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
19 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
21 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
1 day ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Coronation of King Charles III: Carriage order and procession of Royals: Are Prince George, Prince Louie and Princess Charlotte involved? Why is Princess Anne not in a carriage?

The Princess Royal will ride on horseback behind Charles and Camilla as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, to the rear of the Gold State Coach.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 6th May 2023, 13:29 BST
 Comment

The Princess Royal is not in a carriage but rather behind the newly crowned King and Queen on horseback.

In the first carriage behind the Gold State Coach will be the Prince and Princess of Wales with nine-year-old George, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not the youngsters’ first experience of a royal carriage procession, with the trio waving to crowds from a landau during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

The Princess Royal will ride on horseback behind Charles and Camilla as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, to the rear of the Gold State Coach.The Princess Royal will ride on horseback behind Charles and Camilla as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, to the rear of the Gold State Coach.
The Princess Royal will ride on horseback behind Charles and Camilla as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, to the rear of the Gold State Coach.

Kate and William faced forwards, opposite Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family were seen to smile and wave to wellwishers through the carriage windows.

The next carriage will contain the King’s youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh with his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

The late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester, and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will travel in the third carriage,

The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster AbbeyThe Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

Following by car are the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, also cousins of Elizabeth II, and completing the procession of royals.

Related topics:Charles IIIRoyalsCoronation
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.