Scottish bishops in COP29 call on SNP to back 'rapid transition' from oil and gas

Religious leaders have called on SNP ministers to support a “rapid transition” away from oil and gas as the Scottish Government is poised to publish its long-delayed energy strategy.

Scottish Catholic bishops have called on SNP ministers to commit to “a rapid transition away from fossil fuels” amid fears a move away from oil and gas will not be discussed at COP29.

The appeal comes as a leading Scottish entrepreneur has warned the legacy of a global climate summit held in Glasgow three years ago is at risk of being “tarnished” without businesses and politicians living up to pledges.

The UK's North Sea oil and gas industry is a mature one that is having to grapple with decommissioning and transition.

The Bishops' Conference of Scotland have now called on world leaders at COP29 to “establish and implement” a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty, to “commit all nations to a rapid and just transition away from fossil fuels.”

That moves emerges after Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev raised eye-brows by telling COP29, which his country is hosting, that oil and gas is a “gift of God”.

In a statement the Catholic bishops have called on Scotland to also play its role in a swift transition away from fossil fuels, with “justice at its core” for workers in that industry.

The Scottish Government has yet to publish its long-delayed energy strategy that would set out its position on whether SNP ministers back an “acceleration” of the transition from oil and gas to renewables.

SNP acting net zero and energy secretary, Gillian Martin, told The Scotsman that the document has been ready to go since before the UK election but has been held up because she is awaiting a slot for John Swinney’s Cabinet to sign it off.

Ms Martin added that she expected it to be published by the end of the year.

The statement by Catholic bishops states: “Scotland must contribute to the global effort for the common good by playing its part in a rapid transition away from fossil fuels. It is vital, however, that this transition has justice at its core.

“Recognising the many workers and communities in Scotland who have relied on fossil fuels for their livelihoods, we emphasise that any proposition to move away from fossil fuels must cite clear commitments to a just and equitable transition for all, in particular those in need of secure jobs in the post-carbon economy.”

Ms Martin said: “We are clear that any further extraction and use of fossil fuels must be consistent with Scotland’s climate obligations and just transition commitments.

“It is vital that we take an evidence-based approach to the energy transition, which ensures that we support and retain the skills and investment needed for the transition to net zero.

“Decisions on North Sea oil and gas licensing are reserved to the UK Government. We have consistently said that these should be made on a case-by-case basis and include rigorous assessments of both climate compatibility and energy security.”

Further fears have been made that the legacy from COP26 is at risk by failed promises.

COP26 took place on the banks of the Clyde in 2021, with the Glasgow agreement seeing national governments commit to a “phasing down” of fossil fuels while 550 leading financial institutions agreed through the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) to cut financial emissions in line with the global 1.5C pledge.

But leading entrepreneur, Dr Marie Macklin, has warned that legacy is at risk without those promises being backed up with more action.

In a keynote speech at a Women in Property summit in Edinburgh today, she is expected to warn that “with $150 trillion of combined balance sheets, it seemed that the GFANZ had the scale of financial resources to address the world’s most pressing problems”.

She will add that “three years later, I do not see much evidence of these fine words trickling through to our most deprived communities.”

Dr Macklin will call for businesses to “recommit to the pledges made at COP26”.

She will add: “COP26 was Scotland's chance to help drive solutions to the global climate emergency. It was a historic event for our nation - and a historic opportunity.

“But three years on, the legacy of COP26 risks becoming a tarnished one.