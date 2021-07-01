COP26: Union boss rails at 'hypocrisy' of Glasgow as city host for summit

Gary Smith from the GMB union speaking during a debate at a Scottish Labour conference.

Gary Smith newly-elected general secretary of the GMB, said strike action would be up to members, but he would back it if they voted to protest the summit.

“If our members say ‘enough is enough’ in the lead up to COP over cuts and over discrimination at work, this union will not be found wanting,” he said. “The social and environmental issues in Glasgow would justify an industrial response.”

Mr Smith added: “The hypocrisy around this event coming to Glasgow is staggering. Glasgow has suffered huge cuts to public spending, the streets are filthy, the infrastructure is crumbling, the public realm is in a terrible state of decay.

“Working class communities around Glasgow have been absolutely abandoned by the council.

“We’ve got filthy streets and kids going to school hungry, and here we are welcoming the world to talk about this big new future. I am deeply uncomfortable with that. We don’t even have a publicly-owned, clean public transport system in Glasgow.”

Mr Smith was recently elected to lead the UK union which has around 600,000 members in the public and private sectors, after a spell as its Scottish leader.

His remarks, which were dismissed by the council were made in an interview with the Daily Record.

The spokesman said: “This is a spectacularly facile understanding of COP and its importance to our communities, our city and the planet. The world isn’t coming to Glasgow as a special reward. We are upfront about the challenges our city faces and are the right host precisely because we still live with the decisions of our past.”

He added: “Presidents, Prime Ministers and other leaders have been clear they consider the event to be the planet’s best last chance to avert a climate disaster – and, here in Glasgow and across the globe, it is precisely the most disadvantaged communities that are at risk of being hit hardest by that chaos, despite contributing least to it.

“For Glasgow, COP is about attracting investment; making safer and healthier places to live; creating jobs and providing skills for a new low carbon economy; making our homes more affordable to heat and connecting communities with accessible, green public transport.

“We are the right host precisely because of the challenges we face as a post-industrial city, which are replicated across the world.”

In the interview Mr Smith said his politics were shaped by growing up in one of Edinburgh’s deprived housing schemes, Granton, and by the premiership of Margaret Thatcher. He started work as a 16 year old gas apprentice in the 1980s and the GMB helped with his education.

He also warned the Scottish Government of a jobs crisis worse than the 1980s coalmine closures if North Sea oil production is wound down and was scathing of a potential deal between the SNP and the Greens.

He said: “People never voted for the Greens or SNP to support a campaign of mass unemployment, or to impoverish large chunks of Scotland.”

Asked if devolution had failed workers, he responded: “I think so, definitely.”

