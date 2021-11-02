The US President was heading from his hotel in Dalmahoy to Glasgow for the second day of COP26.
He gave a thumbs up to enthusiastic passers by and photographers as his car pulled away from the country club where he is staying through out his visit.
Yesterday, President Biden tweeted the "science is clear" from the COP26 summit.
He said: "The science is clear: We have only a brief window to raise our ambition and rise to meet the threat of climate change. We can do it if the world comes together with determination and ambition.
That's what COP26 is about - and that's the case I made today in Glasgow."
Leaders from around the world are attending the conference in attempt to tackle the climate change crisis.