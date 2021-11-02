COP26: President Joe Biden gives passers by a thumbs up as he leaves Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club to head to the climate change conference in Glasgow

President Joe Biden gave passers by a thumbs up as his car was spotted leaving the Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club on Tuesday.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:18 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:20 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The US President was heading from his hotel in Dalmahoy to Glasgow for the second day of COP26.

He gave a thumbs up to enthusiastic passers by and photographers as his car pulled away from the country club where he is staying through out his visit.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Read More

Read More
Daughter fears mum ‘is a sitting duck’ as covid care home outbreak delays booste...
Kirknewton. Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club. President Joe Biden leaving the hotel heading to COP26 in Glasgow. Thumbs up from President Joe Biden.

Yesterday, President Biden tweeted the "science is clear" from the COP26 summit.

He said: "The science is clear: We have only a brief window to raise our ambition and rise to meet the threat of climate change. We can do it if the world comes together with determination and ambition.

That's what COP26 is about - and that's the case I made today in Glasgow."

Leaders from around the world are attending the conference in attempt to tackle the climate change crisis.

Kirknewton. Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club. President Joe Biden leaving the hotel heading to COP26 in Glasgow. Thumbs up from President Joe Biden.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Joe BidenPresidentCOP26GlasgowCoronavirus
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.