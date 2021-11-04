Rubbish collectors and street cleaners in Glasgow are taking industrial action during Cop26 over a pay dispute with Cosla, the umbrella body for local authorities.

The GMB union, which has organised the strikes, has accused the council of threatening workers with “anti-trade union laws” and plotting to use agency staff to break the strike action.

Challenged about the claims during First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said they “would be disgraceful if they were happening, but they’re not”.

She said: “The council do have a concern about Bonfire Night posing an additional fire risk if rubbish is not collected.

“So what they are considering is cover to mitigate these risks.

“What they are not considering is using contractors to fulfil the regular duties of striking staff.”

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions, where she was challenged on claims that Glasgow City Council were planning to bring in agency staff to break the strike action. Picture date: Thursday November 4, 2021. Photo credit: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire

Ms Sturgeon said it was “disappointing” that the GMB had decided to take strike action in Glasgow during the 13-day climate summit being hosted by the city, but she added: “I respect the right to do so, but I would urge all parties in Glasgow to quickly find a resolution.”

She was urged to “intervene and provide the leadership that has been sorely lacking” in the dispute, by Scottish Labour MSP for the Glasgow region Paul Sweeney.

Mr Sweeney added: “I think Glasgow City Council threatening to union bust by using anti-trade union laws and bussing in blackleg private contractors to try to break the strike is disgraceful and a paltry short-term fix to this long-running dispute.”

On Wednesday evening, GMB Scotland organiser Keir Greenaway said: “The council has repeatedly threatened our members with anti-union laws, but if their officials had any grounds for pursuing this they would have done so.

“But let’s be clear that if the council are using agency staff to try and break this strike action then they would be the ones breaking the law.

“Our members are striking because they have been paid so poorly and treated so badly for too long, and we have tabled serious proposals to reset industrial relations which the council officials have again rejected".

