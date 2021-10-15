COP26 Glasgow: Australia’s PM Scott Morrision confirms attendance at UN climate summit

Mr Morrison previously cited Covid quarantine restrictions as a reason he might not attend the conference, though his government is currently planning to end such requirements.

A large producer of fossil fuels and with some of the worst-ranked climate policies in the OECD, Australia is under huge international pressure to bold emissions reduction pledges.

Mr Morrison’s prior comments were widely interpreted as a diplomatic snub to the UK.

But on Friday he told reporters: "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow summit, which I'm looking forward to attending. It is an important event.”

Despite Mr Morrison’s confirmation, in a blow to hopes for what could be achieved at the conference, which will run from October 31 to November 12, China’s President Xi Jinping has said he will not attend.

The news comes after The Queen appeared to express her exasperation with other world leaders.

In footage of a conversation filmed after she opened the Welsh Senedd on Thursday, the Queen said: “Extraordinary isn’t it… I’ve been hearing all about COP… still don’t know who is coming… no idea.”

She added: “We only know about people who are not coming… and it’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do.”

In an interview with the BBC, Prince Charles said: “They just talk, the problem is to get action on the ground which is what I’ve been trying to do for the last 40 years”.

COP26 will be the biggest climate change conference since landmark talks held in Paris in 2015.

