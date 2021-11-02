"I spoke to (Mr Biden) briefly last night at Kelvingrove," she said.

"I welcomed him to Scotland, we had a very brief conversation about the importance of the climate discussions that are under way.

"But I spoke to a large number of leaders who are here during the reception last night."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was present the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 at SECC, and later attended a lavish evening reception at Kelvingrove Art Museum and Gallery. (Photo by Yves Herman - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

