Peter Nicol, also known as Peter Reid, was found guilty of acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards two teenagers in 2016.

He also had sex with a 15-year-old he met on a dating app.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Nicol, who had part of his ear bitten off in a nightclub in 2014, is standing in the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen ward as an independent candidate.

Aberdeen. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS Group

The 27-year-old initially told the Press and Journal he had withdrawn from the ballot, but later said he had missed the deadline to do so because he was on a “humanitarian solo mission to Ukraine”.

However, he also said: “I have made clear my past, and have spoken and listened to the people of the ward.

“I can say if elected I will represent their views and their opinions to the best of my ability.”

Elsewhere, the Boys' Brigade is investigating claims a branch helped deliver leaflets for a Conservative candidate in Moray.

James Allan, captain of the 4th Lossiemouth branch, is seeking to be re-elected next month.

In a Facebook post, signed off as “Team 4th Lossiemouth”, he wrote: “Big thank you to our parents and friends for helping deliver the Lossie Local, my leaflet and the Sunrise leaflet.”

The BB said it is "an apolitical organisation and is not connected to any political party nor does it endorse any political party".

It added: “We are aware of concerns raised and are investigating this matter.”

Mr Allan has denied the allegations, telling The National: “It’s my friends, relatives, and relations that have put it out.

"I never got any of the Boys’ Brigade to put anything out. I asked for parents to do it.”

Meanwhile, Judy Lockhart-Hunter, a Tory candidate in East Lothian, has reportedly received death threats over a petition she started in 2015 opposing the arrival of Syrian refugees.

The petition, entitled ‘#WeHaveNoRoom in Scotland’, said Syrian refugees would be “far better placed going to another Islamic country”.

Ms Lockhart-Hunter has since said she deeply regrets the remarks and they "in no way reflect my views now".

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.