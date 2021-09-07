Conversion therapy a 'form of torture', MSPs told

MSPs were hearing evidence around a potential ban on conversion therapy.

Speaking in front of Holyrood’s equalities committee, members of the End Conversion Therapy Scotland campaign told MSPs they should not listen to gender critical groups and religious groups on any possible ban.

A petition calling for Holyrood to bring in a ban on conversion therapy reached more than 5,500 signatures after being lodged in August 2020.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP pledged in their manifesto that it would “fully support” a ban on conversion therapy which is being brought forward by the UK Government.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party manifesto added that if the UK Government does not take action, the Scottish Government will “bring forward” plans for Scotland-only legislation.

Blair Anderson, a survivor of conversion therapy and member of the End Conversion Therapy Scotland group, said the practice is considered by international groups as potentially a form of torture.

He told MSPs: “Conversion therapy is not a positive or therapeutic or beneficial treatment, it is often seen as a form of torture.

"People cannot consent to be abused, people cannot consent to torture, it is not possible to change your sexuality or your gender identity, it cannot work.

"Anything that does come out of that process is based on trauma, it’s based on suppression, it's based on denial of fundamental unchangeable aspects of who someone is.

"We’d say that we consider conversion therapy to be a form of torture and it does not work, it cannot work.”

Mr Anderson added that any ban would not see therapy for those seeking to explore their sexuality or gender identity banned.

He said the key aspect that required legislation was when faith leaders, therapists, or family members hold the “homophobic and transphobic belief” that something should be “changed or fixed in people” through therapy, group prayer, or pressure from family and religious leaders.

The campaign group leader warned the committee against speaking to controversial gender critical groups such as the LGB Alliance and religious groups.

He also questioned whether the UK Government’s approach would create legislation free of loopholes due to the inclusion in discussions with these groups the issue of religious exemptions.

He said: “As far as I understand it, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch, the people responsible for equalities in the UK Government, have had meetings with the likes of the LGB Alliance and the Evangelical Alliance; people with the intention of coming through this legislation and opening up loopholes to prevent protection for trans people and to insert religious exemptions.

"Personally, as a survivor, I would ask that first and foremost you consider survivors when drafting any legislation and not to allow these loopholes to be opened up.

"There is a point of absolute principle here that conversion therapy is wrong in all of the forms it takes and that includes sexuality, that includes gender, that includes places of religion if it takes place in religion.

"It is a form of torture. Torture should be outlawed outright in all instances.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.