Consultation finds support for scrapping Scotland's controversial not proven verdict

A total of 62 per cent of 200 respondents backed moving to a two-verdict system in criminal cases, with just 37 per cent favouring the status quo.

Scotland’s distinctive not proven verdict has long been controversial, with jury research previously highlighting confusion about its meaning and effect.

Elsewhere, the consultation found a higher number of respondents supported keeping Scotland’s corroboration rule than backed reforming or abolishing it.

Corroboration – which requires at least two independent sources of evidence for someone to be convicted of a crime – has also proved controversial in the past.

It is seen as a potential block in some rape, sexual offence and domestic abuse cases.

The Scottish Government launched a consultation on not proven and corroboration as part of its recent programme for government.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “I am very grateful to all of those individuals and organisations who have taken the time to contribute their views on these matters, particularly those who have shared their personal experience of the justice system.

“We must now give careful consideration to the full range of responses received.

"The findings from this consultation analysis will be used along with a wide range of other information and evidence to inform the decision making process on any potential recommendations for reform.

“Any potential reforms will be considered alongside wider work including the outcome of the current consultation on improving victims’ experiences of the justice system.”

The consultation saw 21 responses from organisations and 179 from individuals.

Higher numbers of legal organisations (seven out of eight), those who have been a juror in a criminal trial (19 out of 30) and those who have been charged with a crime (five out of six) supported keeping the three verdicts currently available.

Under a two-verdict system, 50 per cent of respondents favoured guilty and not guilty, compared to 41 per cent who supported proven and not proven.