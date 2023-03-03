Conservative MPs have expressed anger that Partygate investigator Sue Gray has been offered a job as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff – with Labour claiming that Conservatives are trying to “trash” Sue Gray’s reputation.

The civil servant made headlines as the face of the inquiry into lockdown parties under Boris Johnson that triggered a wave of resignations, eventually leading to his downfall as PM.

The UK government confirmed that Gray had left her position as a senior official at the levelling up and housing department with a Labour spokesman stating that she "hopes to accept the role" as Sir Keir's chief of staff.

The move has sparked a backlash from Conservative MPs, especially those loyal to Boris Johnson, however such claims have been quashed by Labour.

Conservative MP Alexander Stafford, a former ministerial aide to Mr Johnson called for an inquiry into when contact was first made about the role adding that the appointment "doesn't pass the sniff test" and "undermines the civil service"

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Of course it’s dodgy. How can somebody who only a matter of months ago condemned one prime minister, then go and work for the Leader of the Opposition in such a close capacity? This really doesn’t pass the sniff test, it really undermines the work that she’s done, undermines the civil service and really puts in question Sir Keir’s complete judgement.”

He claimed it discredits the “partygate allegations” but sidestepped questions on whether Ms Gray herself had anything to do with lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Mr Stafford also declined to say whether there should be a fresh inquiry into Mr Johnson’s decision to allow parties to take place, leading presenter Nick Robinson to end the interview early.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary said it was “ludicrous” of Boris Johnson’s allies to suggest that Sue Gray’s plans to join Sir Keir Starmer’s office show the partygate scandal was manufactured to bring down the former prime minister, as she described the partygate investigator as “impartial” and “really good at her job”.

Lucy Powell told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I don’t think that there are many people across the political spectrum who before this announcement would have said anything different about Sue Gray.

“I think that’s just a ludicrous claim by Boris Johnson and stands in stark contrast to what he said at the time the report was published, and all the while that the report and the investigation was taking place, when the prime minister – and indeed the rest of the Conservative government – were at pains to tell the country how independent and impartial, and how formidable, Sue Gray was as a civil servant, which she absolutely was.”

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union added that there is no reason to be concerned that Sue Gray would use privileged information she gained during her previous work to benefit the Labour Party.