Conservative MP Mark Menzies suspended over allegations of using party funds for medical bills
A Conservative MP has been suspended after claims he misused thousands of pounds of campaign funds to pay for medical expenses.
Mark Menzies, who is originally from Irvine, is also accused of making a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by “bad people” demanding money for his release.
Mr Menzies, who represents the Lancashire constituency of Fylde, denies the allegations.
A spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart says Mr Menzies has “agreed to relinquish the Conservative whip, pending the outcome of an investigation”, meaning he will now sit in the House of Commons as an independent MP.
The Times reports that £14,000, given to the party by donors for campaigning, was transferred to Mr Menzies’s personal bank accounts and used for private medical expenses.
It is also alleged he called his former campaign manager at 3.15am in December claiming he was locked in a flat and needed £5,000 as a matter of “life and death”.
The sum, which rose to £6,500, was then paid by his office manager from her personal bank account and she was then reimbursed from an account named Fylde Westminster Group.
A source close to Mr Menzies says he met a man on an online dating website and had gone to the man’s flat, before going with another man to a second address where he continued drinking.
It was falsely claimed he was sick and several people at the address demanded £5,000 for cleaning and other expenses.
The source says Mr Menzies paid them because he was scared, but did not have the funds to transfer the money from his own savings.
This is not the first time Mr Menzies has been accused of using campaign funds to cover personal expenses - in 2020 he allegedly ought £3,000 to cover medical bills but did not repay the money and instead asked for and received a further £4,000.
A source close to the MP disputes this account, and that his former campaign manager had been the one to suggest the funds be used to pay personal medical expenses.
Mr Menzies said in a statement: “I strongly dispute the allegations put to me.
“I have fully complied with all the rules for declarations.
“As there is an investigation ongoing, I will not be commenting further.”
A spokesman for the Conservative Party added: “The Conservative Party is investigating allegations made regarding a member of parliament - this process is rightfully confidential.
“The party takes all allegations seriously and will always investigate any matters put to them.”
A decade ago Mr Menzies was forced to quit as a ministerial aide following allegations about his behaviour made by a Brazilian male escort.
