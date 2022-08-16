Conservative Leadership Scotland: How to watch Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak hustings in live Perth debate tonight and at what time
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will go head to head this evening at a hustings in Perth, here’s everything you need to know.
The event, taking place in Perth Concert Hall this evening, will be the only hustings held in Scotland as the two candidates campaign to win over Conservative Party members.
When does the Perth hustings start?
The hustings will commence at the Perth Concert Hall at roughly 7:30PM. This makes it the only Scottish venue on the schedule.
How can you watch the hustings?
The head to head between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be broadcast live tonight via the STV News website.
STV News politics correspondent, Colin Mackay, will be chairing the event.
What will the candidates discuss at the Perth hustings?
The candidates are expected to discuss how they will tackle the cost of living crisis if they are successful in becoming the next prime minister.
This hustings has come after a recent poll suggested that the election of either Truss or Sunak would spark a surge in support for Scottish independence.
Regarding Scotland, both candidates have pledged greater scrutiny of the country’s government should they be successful.
Sunak promised that civil servants would receive more scrutiny from Westminster, while UK ministers show greater visibility in Scotland.
Meanwhile, Truss, the current favourite in the race, declared her commitment to seeing “Scotland’s economy moving.”
How many more hustings are there and where will they be held?
After the hustings held in Perth tonight, Sunak and Truss will have five more hustings to attend before a winner is elected on September 5.
Where and when the remaining hustings take place are as follows:
Belfast: August 17
Manchester: August 19
Birmingham: August 23
Norwich: August 25
London: August 31
Afterwards, the deadline for ballots to be returned will be September 2, with the new conservative leader and prime minister announced the following Monday, September 5.