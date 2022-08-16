Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, taking place in Perth Concert Hall this evening, will be the only hustings held in Scotland as the two candidates campaign to win over Conservative Party members.

When does the Perth hustings start?

The hustings will commence at the Perth Concert Hall at roughly 7:30PM. This makes it the only Scottish venue on the schedule.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate, Our Next Prime Minister, presented by Sophie Raworth, a head-to-head debate at Victoria Hall in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, between the Conservative party leadership candidates. Picture date: Monday July 25, 2022.

How can you watch the hustings?

The head to head between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be broadcast live tonight via the STV News website.

STV News politics correspondent, Colin Mackay, will be chairing the event.

What will the candidates discuss at the Perth hustings?

The candidates are expected to discuss how they will tackle the cost of living crisis if they are successful in becoming the next prime minister.

This hustings has come after a recent poll suggested that the election of either Truss or Sunak would spark a surge in support for Scottish independence.

Regarding Scotland, both candidates have pledged greater scrutiny of the country’s government should they be successful.

Sunak promised that civil servants would receive more scrutiny from Westminster, while UK ministers show greater visibility in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Truss, the current favourite in the race, declared her commitment to seeing “Scotland’s economy moving.”

How many more hustings are there and where will they be held?

After the hustings held in Perth tonight, Sunak and Truss will have five more hustings to attend before a winner is elected on September 5.

Where and when the remaining hustings take place are as follows:

Belfast: August 17

Manchester: August 19

Birmingham: August 23

Norwich: August 25

London: August 31