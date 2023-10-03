Rishi Sunak will rail against post-Thatcher politics for focusing on quick fixes and attempt to portray himself as a radical reformer prepared to abandon the northern leg of HS2.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a meeting with his staff in his hotel room ahead of his keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Prime Minister will use his Conservative conference speech in Manchester on Wednesday to criticise 30 years of incentivising “the easy decision, not the right one”.

With the Tories having been in charge for the majority of the last three decades, he will pitch himself as the man to “fundamentally change our country”.

He is widely expected to bring the axe down on the high-speed rail project that was due to connect the city he is delivering his speech from with Birmingham, and on to central London.

Mr Sunak will reflect on his first year in No 10 and acknowledge a “feeling that Westminster is a broken system”.

“It isn’t anger, it is an exhaustion with politics,” he is expected to say. “In particular, politicians saying things, and then nothing ever changing. And you know what? People are right. Politics doesn’t work the way it should.

“We’ve had 30 years of a political system which incentivises the easy decision, not the right one – 30 years of vested interests standing in the way of change.”

He will accuse Labour – recording a consistently double-digit lead over the Conservatives – of failing to “set out their stall” under Sir Keir Starmer and betting on voters’ “apathy”.

And Mr Sunak will argue he is the reformer, saying: “Politicians spent more time campaigning for change than actually delivering it. Our mission is to fundamentally change our country.”

He will make his case as Suella Braverman faces a growing backlash from within her own party after being accused of trying to position herself for a leadership bid.

Making her conference speech in Manchester yesterday, the home secretary was widely condemned by Tory figures who believe she is seeking to distance herself from Rishi Sunak ahead of the next general election.

Many Tory MPs believe both Ms Braverman and trade minister Kemi Badenoch are “freelancing” for themselves, especially the home secretary following her visit to Washington DC, widely regarded as a move to bolster her chances.

Speaking to Conservative figures, however, there was not only anger at her actions, but widespread derision. MPs loyal to the Prime Minister suggested she had “zero chance” of ever becoming leader.

One Tory MP told The Scotsman Ms Braverman should stick to her brief and think about the good of the party.

They said: “Suella Braveman as leader, I mean come on. There is no groundswell of support for her at all. She’s been drinking her own Kool-Aid.

“Nobody serious would ever accept her as prime minister, and if she thinks otherwise she’s completely lost it. She’s not popular with anyone outside this conference and would do well to remember that.”

The criticisms came as a senior elected Tory was ejected from the Conservative conference for heckling Ms Braverman as she railed against the “poison” of “gender ideology”.

London Assembly member Andrew Boff told reporters the home secretary had been “vilifying” gay people in her speech as he was removed from the Manchester convention centre on Tuesday.

Before being approached by officials and police, Mr Boff had said from his conference seat: “There’s no such thing as gender ideology.”

Despite the incident, Ms Braverman was loudly applauded in the conference hall, as MPs outside the centre rolled their eyes.

Another Tory MP offered a fiery defence of Mr Sunak, insisting removing him would undo the “good work” the Prime Minister had achieved, bringing stability back to the party.

They said: “The Prime Minister is getting on with the job after the chaos of the last few years. There is no appetite to remove Rishi Sunak, nor is there anyone who could command the respect of MPs or the country the way he can.

“Any colleagues thinking of themselves would do well to focus on delivery and winning the next election”.

Multiple figures criticised Ms Braverman’s record in Government, and insisted while Ms Badenoch was very talented, it was “far too early” for her to think about a run.

A Government source: “It’s very telling that the two leadership hopefuls have absolutely zero support in the party. Traditionally rivals might have factions behind them, but there is no one trying to make either Kemi or Suella leader.

“Neither have enough Government experience for the role, and nobody would take them seriously. Nobody in the party thinks they should be prime minister, and it’s a shame both are putting themselves ahead of the party.

“Rishi Sunak has always been more to the right of Boris Johnson, and this conference voters and MPs will see that, and know he’s on their side.”

There was particular anger towards Ms Braverman, with one Tory activist claiming MPs were now conspiring to sully her image among their parliamentary colleagues.

It follows a series of polls showing the Tories are on course to lose the next election. Mr Sunak has privately told MPs there is a “small window” to win the next election, and has urged Conservatives to keep the faith.

Mr Sunak is expected to today make a policy heavy pitch, as well as reassert his authority over the party.

A Government source added: “It will show his principles, who he is and where his values come from. Long-term plan isn’t just a phrase, it’s a core belief that he can change this country for the good, and [he] had a plan to do so.”