Concerns raised over record low number of criminal cases dealt with within target

Statistics for March show just 39 per cent of summary criminal cases were dealt with within 26 weeks.

It is the joint lowest number on record, matching figures in July last year.

Meanwhile, in February and March, just 62 per cent and 64 per cent of police caution and charge reports to the Procurator Fiscal were received within 28 days, the lowest figures on record.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said: “Victims of crime deserve to know that their case is being handled as quickly as possible, yet the SNP short-changed the courts in their most recent budget, hindering efforts to get through this court backlog swiftly.

“The SNP Government simply must get a grip on this issue, put an end to these delays which are letting victims of crime down and give our courts the funding they desperately need.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: "These figures will mean more sleepless nights for victims of crime.

"The pandemic has had an enormously disruptive impact on our justice system.

"But this is much worse than it needed to be because a backlog was building for years before the pandemic struck.

"Long delays mean that memories fade and victims lose faith, making it harder to ensure that justice is done.

"Both the police and the courts system are being undermined by a Scottish Government which refuses to get serious about the problem."

A Scottish Government spokesman said it is “supporting justice agencies to take action to address the court backlog, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, in common with many legal sectors worldwide”.

He added: “In 2021/22, £50m was provided for justice recovery, which has increased the system’s capacity, put in place more effective processes and improved support for victims and witnesses.

"A further £53.2m is being provided in 2022/23 for recovery, renewal and transformation activity across the justice system as we emerge from the pandemic.