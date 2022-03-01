Concerns raised over dozens of Police Scotland vehicles with ‘fire risk’ engines

Picture: John Devlin

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said he was "appalled" by the figures, which he branded "simply unacceptable".

Police Constable Nick Dumphreys was killed when his BMW caught fire on the M6 near Carlisle in 2020, with English police forces subsequently banning officers from driving more than 90mph if their patrol car is fitted with a similar engine.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A freedom of information request by the Scottish Conservatives revealed that 55 marked police vehicles in Scotland have the at-risk three-litre N57 engine.

Police Scotland refused to say how many unmarked cars also have it.

Mr Greene said: “It is deeply concerning to learn that so many Police Scotland vehicles are fitted with these potentially dangerous engines.

“If these vehicles are unsafe when driven at high speed then they are clearly not fit for purpose - and I’m appalled that officers are still being expected to use them.

“We’ve known for some time that chronic under-funding from the SNP has left Police Scotland with an ageing, inadequate fleet but this is simply unacceptable.

“This underfunding has also led to one in 20 police officers being lost from Scotland’s streets since the SNP centralised the police force.

“The Scottish Conservatives called for a £36.5 million package of extra capital support for Police Scotland in the Budget, but [Finance Secretary] Kate Forbes ignored us and cut it. She, and the SNP, must belatedly see sense.”

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, head of road policing at Police Scotland, said: "We continue to receive updates and are working closely with police partners across the UK following a safety alert on some BMW models.

"The majority of our BMW fleet are fully operational as the issue only affects a specific engine type. Some affected BMW vehicles remain in operational use, but with limitations in place as a result of UK-wide guidance.

"As a national police service we can utilise a range of other vehicles and our operational effectiveness has been maintained.