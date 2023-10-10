Company partially behind collapsed Christmas market pays suppliers left out of pocket
One of the businesses behind the collapsed Edinburgh Christmas festival last year has stepped in to pay creditors left in the lurch by their former business partners.
Taylors of Edinburgh, who run the fairground rides which form part of the Christmas market in central Edinburgh, stumped up the cash after their business partners entered liquidation earlier this year.
The company had entered a joint enterprise with the original contractors for the Christmas festival, Angels Event Experience, called Visionar.
Visionar was forced to take successful legal action against Angels due to a breach of contract after the company unilaterally pulled out of the contract with Edinburgh City Council to run the festival, resulting in an unpaid bill of £800,000 in compensation.
Taylors has announced unpaid bills resulting from lost work from Edinburgh businesses have now been reimbursed by the company despite the likelihood Visionar will see any of the money from Angels is low due to the liquidation of the company.
Keith Taylor, chairman of Taylors, said: “We were determined that innocent creditors should not suffer because of the disgraceful actions of Angel Events which somehow managed to remain involved in the event.
"It only went into liquidation when threatened with legal action.
“We are firm believers in the importance of community support and corporate responsibility. Our intervention demonstrates our total commitment to local businesses and the Edinburgh community”.
Statement of affairs papers linked to the liquidation of Angels also states that HMRC is also owed more than £36,000.
