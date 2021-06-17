Colin Beattie confirmed as SNP treasurer after Douglas Chapman resignation

Mr Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, was in charge of the party's finances from 2004 to last year when Mr Chapman was voted in by members in November.

However, Mr Chapman stepped down two weeks ago, citing a lack of “financial information”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Beattie and Dunfermline and West Fife MP Mr Chapman were the only candidates for the post at the vote last year. If other candidates had run, the party would have recalculated the votes, but the lack of competition left Mr Beattie as the only candidate who could be appointed.

Colin Beattie has been named as SNP treasurer again

Questions have been raised over the whereabouts of a £600,000 fund donated to the SNP by members to help pay for a new referendum.

The party had said the funds, raised through SNP websites since 2017, would be ring-fenced for a future independence referendum campaign. However, its most recent accounts showed the SNP had just £96,000 in the bank at the end of 2019.

Police Scotland is currently looking into a complaint of alleged financial irregularity and will decide whether to carry out a full investigation.

Previously announcing his resignation, Mr Chapman said on Twitter: “Despite having a resounding mandate from members to introduce more transparency into the party’s finances, I have not received the support or financial information to carry out the fiduciary duties of National Treasurer. Regretfully I have resigned with immediate effect.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.