Climate campaigners will protest outside the First Minister’s official residence today over his government scrapping Scotland’s legal 2030 climate target.

Protesters are claiming that the Scottish Government’s “desperately weak” set of polices announced on Thursday “offers no reassurance that his ministers are serious about getting us back on track”.

Scotland’s 2030 target to cut emissions by 75 per cent has been reversed – with campaigners directing their anger at Mr Yousaf by protesting outside Bute House.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s climate campaigner, Caroline Rance, said: “People are rightly angry that Humza Yousaf’s government plans to break its climate promise and slow down action. However they try to spin it, scrapping the 2030 target means the government plans to do less to bring down damaging emissions this decade. Climate science is clear we cannot allow that to happen.

“The Scottish Government’s repeated failure to deliver changes has meant not only have carbon emissions not fallen in line with the legal commitments, but opportunities have been missed to improve people’s lives through providing good public transport, decent home insulation and creating good green jobs. The First Minister must take responsibility for this issue because the desperately weak policy package announced last week offers no reassurance that his Ministers are serious about getting us back on track.