Clara Ponsatí will appear at SNP conference this weekend

A PRO-INDEPENDENCE Catalan politician will appear at an SNP conference in Aberdeen this weekend.

Clara Ponsatí, who lives and works in St Andrews in Fife, is facing extradition to Spain after authorities in Madrid accused her of rebellion - defined under Spanish law as being involved in a violent uprising - and misappropriation of public funds.

Her solicitor, Aamer Anwar, has said that if Ponsatí is convicted she faces up to 33 years in jail.

According to The National newspaper, Saturday’s event has been organised by the Young Scots for Independence - the SNP’s youth wing - and the 61-year-old will be joined by MP Joanna Cherry.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont also faces similar charges and Ponsati’s two-week hearing will begin on July 30.

It comes after the contested referendum on independence in the Spanish region of Catalonia, which resulted in the detention of several political leaders in the Barcelona-based administration.

She accused the regime in Madrid of human rights abuses and says that she is worried about their ‘relentless crusade to crush the Catalans’ will to be free.’