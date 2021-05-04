Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Clara Ponsati faces a charge of sedition over her role in Catalonia’s unsanctioned independence referendum in 2017.

Ms Ponsati, a University of St Andrews academic, became an MEP after five seats in the European Parliament were given to Spain when the UK left the EU in January 2019.

This afforded her and the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and former Catalan health minister Toni Comin, who also became MEPs, protection as members of the EU assembly.

Ms Ponsati could be sentenced to 15 years behind bars if convicted, with nine other Catalan officials given jail sentences of between nine and 13 years for the same offence in autumn 2019.

The European Parliament voted on March 9 to remove her immunity as an MEP – along with the two others – but Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday she plans to challenge the decision.

Ms Ponsati’s lawyer Claire Mitchell QC told the court the “process is under way”.

She said: “An action of annulment should be lodged by May 19 against the European Parliament decision to lift the MEPs’ immunity. Unfortunately we are not clear how long that process will take.”

She said a referral has been made to the European Court of Justice.

She told the court: “Notwithstanding any decision that may be taken in the future, there will be a need for a hearing in this case. That matter should be argued in this court.”

Sheriff Nigel Ross said there is currently “no legal impediment to these court proceedings”.

Ms Ponsati appeared at the hearing via video link from Belgium, as agreed with the court.

