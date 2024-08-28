There was a warning the threat of Beijing ‘sanctions’ over the Taiwan deal would cost the city economy millions

Edinburgh’s councillors have backed a move to strengthen relations with a Taiwanese city – but stopped short of signing a formal agreement in the face of pressure from China.

Council leader Cammy Day said he was “disappointed” at the response by some of the city’s institutions, which led to a proposed “friendship agreement” to foster cultural, educational and trade ties with Kaohsiung being watered down.

A report containing an official five-year agreement was hastily withdrawn from a council agenda in June after the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, the city’s airport and other organisations warned the move could result in sanctions and reduced trade, tourism and student numbers.

China’s representative in Edinburgh, Zhang Biao, also warned councillors in an email ahead of the meeting that entering a formal friendship with Taiwan – which China views as part of its territory – would “hurt the feeling of the Chinese people and bring about serious consequences to our bilateral relations, which we do not want to see”.

An altered version of the original report, with the written agreement removed, was passed at the policy and sustainability committee on Thursday last week.

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost will now write to the Mayor of Kaohsiung “setting out our intention to sustain collaboration and strengthen partnership between Edinburgh and Kaohsiung”.

Cllr Day, who has backed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two cities, said: “I regret we’re not in a position to support an MOU yet. I think it’s been disappointing some of the behaviours of some of the city’s colleagues.

“We, as an international city, have arrangements with a whole number of countries across the world, whether they be MOUs, friendship agreements or working partnerships, and there’s no reason why Taiwan shouldn’t be one of our friends across the world.

“I think the city will welcome a delegation from Kaohsiung to meet key partners to look at what we can deliver that doesn’t mean signing up to a formal agreement.”

Greens councillor Alex Staniforth urged councillors to “leave a memorandum of understanding on the table”. However, an addendum to include the possibility of an MOU in the future relationship was rejected by the council leader and did not pass.

Council officials said after seeking advice from government officials, it was suggested a formal agreement “is not required” to continue forming partnerships with Taiwan.

“Instead, it is proposed that the Lord Provost writes to the Mayor of Kaoshsiung setting out the City of Edinburgh’s desire for links to be sustained through appropriate cultural and educational activity,” the report said.

A councillor source said the saga had been an “appalling waste of time and money” and claimed officers had been “mucked around rewriting this report multiple times and dealing with frantic phone calls from diplomats”.

They added: “All because Cammy wanted to act like a pound-shop Henry Kissinger and cluelessly wade in to an international incident.”

Cllr Day said: “I understand that the Taiwan report was re-written in terms of feedback once we had gone to the international group for consultation. They raised concerns, as did the Chinese Consulate and some others supportive of the Chinese Consulate’s position and that was included in the report. There were also a number of responses back to the council in support of arrangements from Taiwan.