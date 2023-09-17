China spying row: James Cleverly has no regrets about visit to China despite alleged Scottish spy arrest

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has said he has no regrets about his visit to China, after the arrest of a parliamentary researcher sparked concerns in Westminster.

Public confirmation of the arrest came only weeks after Mr Cleverly became the first foreign secretary in five years to visit China, amid efforts to develop more pragmatic ties with the country.

The arrest of the 28-year-old man in Edinburgh, who maintains he is completely innocent, under the Official Secrets Act has led some Tory backbench “hawks” to renew calls for Rishi Sunak to take a tougher line on Beijing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest has also sparked questions and debate about the influence and insights the major Asian power might hope to gain into parliamentarians.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly appearing on the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. Issue date: Sunday September 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS China. Photo credit should read: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.

Reports at the weekend cited concerns in Whitehall about how the staffer was reportedly able to access the parliamentary estate using a visitor pass, in part due to his links with senior Tories including security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns.

Mr Cleverly refused to be drawn on what he knew of the arrest before his visit to China, citing a long-standing convention of not discussing intelligence matters. He repeatedly refused to answer questions about whether he raised the case with his Chinese counterparts.

He and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were pressed this week over whether the matter had been spoken about with Chinese officials during the trip.

Mr Cleverly told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “We do not comment on intelligence or security-related matters.

“The Prime Minister is absolutely right that both he and I raised with the Chinese authorities their actions, which are seeking to undermine or distort our democracy.”

But Mr Cleverly insisted he did not regret the talks as he hit out at critics of the Government’s position on China.

“There is incredibly important work to do,” he said.

“And the advocates of somehow ignoring China, pretending it doesn’t exist, not talking to China, not having an embassy in Beijing, and not having a Chinese embassy in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some people have said that we should disengage from China. That is not a credible option.

“When there is a difficult relationship – and this is a challenging and difficult relationship – it is more important rather than less important that you maintain those face-to-face communications.”

Mr Cleverly’s defence of the Government’s position comes as it was revealed the parliamentary researcher at the heart of the row had attended a summit involving leading European politicians in the weeks before his arrest.

The senior parliamentary aide attended a London conference where he was a keynote speaker on China relations.

Sinan Selen – the deputy of Germany’s equivalent of MI5 – spoke via Zoom as part of the conference, alongside a number of senior German politicians.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith has said: “The Government needs to re-set UK policy urgently before it is too late.”