Chief medical officer apologises for reposting political tweet by Humza Yousaf

Sir Gregor Smith said he had deleted the earlier retweet, originally from health secretary Humza Yousaf, adding it was an attempt to “contribute to the debate on the isolation period”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday the legal duty to self isolate would be scrapped later this month provided that “encouraging trends” continue.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A screenshot of Health Secretary Humza Yousaf's tweet, which was retweeted by Professor Sir Gregor Smith

But Mr Yousaf accused Mr Johnson of trying to distract from the ongoing “partygate” scandal that has threatened his premiership.

“Let’s call it what it is, this announcement is an attempt to distract & deflect scrutiny over PM’s behaviour,” the health secretary said.

“We haven’t seen detail (doubt they have thought it through) and have asked for public health advice this decision was based on. Unsurprisingly it hasn’t been forthcoming.”

Sir Gregor drew criticism from opposition politicians after retweeting the statement without comment on Wednesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Sir Gregor Smith. Picture: PA

“Yesterday, I RT a message from the Cab Sec as an attempt to contribute to the debate on the isolation period,” Sir Gregor said on Thursday.

“However, on reflection it is clear this contained political messaging alongside the public health info. I have therefore withdrawn the RT and apologise for passing it on.”

The Scottish Conservatives had earlier said Sir Gregor was bound by the code to be “impartial” and “objective”.

Scottish Conservative public health spokeswoman Sue Webber said: “It is inappropriate for a civil servant to be promoting political messaging.