The statement was made at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority.

Police Scotland is an institutionally racist and discriminatory organisation, the Chief Constable of the national police service has said in a watershed moment.

Iain Livingstone told the Scottish Police Authority that people from different backgrounds don’t always get the service they deserve due to “deep-rooted barriers” and “institutional discrimination”.

He said stating as much was the “right thing to do” and that such an admission would serve as a “catalyst” for change.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone made the comments at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority

It is the first statement of its kind from a police force in the UK and comes as the public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh who died in police custody continues to examine the circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh’s death, the subsequent investigation and whether race was a factor.

A recent review also found examples racism, sexism and homophobia by serving officers.

The admission also raises questions about what the chief constable did to mitigate or change the culture of Police Scotland during his time in charge, and will increase the pressure on his successor in the role.

Sir Iain will step down from the role at the top of the country’s police force on August 10 after five years in the role and despite being contracted to 2025.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone of Police Scotland at Fettes Police Station in Edinburgh.

He told a previous meeting of the SPA that Police Scotland had “shared values” and “high levels of operational competence” and reiterated his belief the force is compassionate, but also pointed at the experience of Mr Bayoh and his family.

He said: “It is the right for me, it is the right thing for me to do as Chief Constable, to clearly state that institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination exist.

"Police Scotland is institutionally racist and discriminatory.

"Publicly acknowledging that these institutional issues exist in our organisations is essential to our absolute commitment to championing equality and becoming an anti-racist service.

"We know, I know, that people from different backgrounds or with different requirements don’t always get the service that is their right. We know that for the same reasons our own officers and staff don’t always have the experiences they deserve.”

He added: “When an organisation doesn’t have all the necessary policies, processes, practises and systems in place to ensure that doesn’t happen, it is an institutional matter.

"A candid, clear assessment of institutional discrimination means recognising our absolute duty to provide just and effective policing for all according to their specific needs and circumstances.

"It also requires identifying and removing the deep-rooted barriers to achieving this.

"Recognising institutional discrimination, institutional racism in my view is a statement of reality. The real challenge, the real test, is how are we working to address it.”

Sir Iain expressed pride and confidence in police officers and Police Scotland as a whole despite his statement, saying this did not mean individual officers were racist or sexist.

Instead he said he wanted the admission to serve as a “catalyst to drive and embed progress” and that the success of Police Scotland will be measured by the experiences of officers, staff, and the public.

He added: “Understanding and recognising institutional racism and all forms of institutional discrimination within Police Scotland can, and should be, in fact a source of confidence and optimism for officers and staff, for our organisation that collectively we can lead necessary change in our service, in policing, and indeed contribute to change across society.

"Our progress, our commitment, I think should act as a challenge to other services, other agencies, organisations and institutions, whether in business, academia, political parties, media outlets, bodies across the public, private and third sectors to look to themselves rigorously and honestly, as we have done, and join and support the mission to eradicate discrimination.

"Scotland as a whole must commit ourselves to that purpose. The police service of Scotland is committed to that purpose so that we can ensure that our police service, your police service, and all our institutions are, together with the people of Scotland, committed to building fairness, equality, and justice.”

However, he will face questions about his own leadership while chief constable which has spanned almost six years.

Leadership within the police service was also criticised in a board paper compiled by deputy chief constable Fiona Taylor who leads on professional standards at Police Scotland.

She said culture change within the organisation cannot come about “solely through a communication campaign” and demanded a crackdown on so-called “canteen culture”.

The papers state: “Policing is relentless and often puts our officers and staff in difficult and demanding situations; many will use humour, banter and ‘canteen culture’ as a way of coping with these stresses.

"However, when analysing grievances, exit interviews and survey/consultation feedback; it is clear issues persist. One such issue is claiming “it’s just banter” or “it’s just a joke” to justify or disguise offensive and inappropriate comments and behaviour to their colleagues and/or members of the public.

“In order to rid itself of what has been described as ‘canteen culture’, people entrusted with positions of leadership must lead the desired culture change. The public have a right to expect that any officer or member of staff employed by the police service in Scotland will be held to a high standard.

"Otherwise we cannot rightly ask them to have confidence in us as individuals or as service.”