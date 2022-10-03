Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng U-turns on scrapping 45p tax rate

The Chancellor’s mini-budget triggered turmoil in the City, was criticised by the International Monetary Fund and resulted in a £65 billion emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps took aim at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions of people are seeing their family finances squeezed.

Mr Kwarteng had been planning to insist at the Conservative conference in Birmingham that his party “stay the course” and back his plan for tax cuts but announced on Monday morning that it had been scrapped.

Mr Kwarteng tweeted this morning “It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country”.

Asked about the U-turn on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Alasdair Locke, chairman of the Motor Fuel Group and a Conservative Party donor, said: “I think it would be unfortunate to be blown off course by a sort of rather sensational media.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng

“The presentation was very poor, it’s the right direction of travel however, and generally cutting taxes when you’re facing an economic downturn if not a recession seems to me to be a pretty obvious thing to do rather than to raise taxes. The 40% to 45% rate is a bit of a distraction. It doesn’t raise much money.”

He said such a change would be “very minor” when compared with the overall package planned by the Government.

And he said the direction of travel of making an environment that is “good for business” is “entirely correct”.

