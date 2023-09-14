All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Breaking

Census Scotland: Population estimate for Scotland and number of residents aged over 65 released

The results for Scotland’s latest census, in which there was a final response rate of 90 per cent, have been released
By Dale Miller
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST
 Comment

Scotland’s population was estimated to be 5,436,600 on Census Day on March 20, 2022, according to new data released today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

This is the largest population ever recorded by Scotland’s census and is part of the first set of statistics from last year’s census.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The data showed the population of Scotland grew by 141,200 (2.7 per cent) since the previous census in 2011.

This is a slower rate of growth than between 2001 and 2011, when the population grew by 233,400 (4.6 per cent).

Without migration the population of Scotland would have decreased by around 49,800 since 2011.

The data also highlights Scotland’s ageing population, with more than one million people aged 65 and over (1,091,000).

Related topics:ScotlandCensusNational Records of Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.