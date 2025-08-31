Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two historic graveyards in Edinburgh have been closed at night due to so-called "cave raves" featuring underage drinking and drug-taking.

The council said it was forced to act after anti-social behaviour led to "many police incidents" in Old Calton Burial Ground, which is a Category A-listed site, and nearby New Calton Burial Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tory MSP Miles Briggs, who represents the Lothian region, said the behaviour was “deeply inappropriate”, as well as upsetting and intimidating for those who may be paying their respects.

New Calton Burial Ground | TSPL

Old Calton Burial Ground on Waterloo Place was first opened in 1718 and is the final resting place of several notable figures, including the philosopher David Hume.

It is also home to the Political Martyrs' Monument, a large obelisk commemorating five political reformers including Thomas Muir, and the only American Civil War memorial outside the US.

New Calton Burial Ground, which is located half a mile to the east off Regent Road, was opened in 1820 as an overspill and replacement for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cemetery includes the Stevenson family tomb, the final resting place of members of the family of Robert Louis Stevenson, as well as a Category B-listed watchtower that was once occupied as a house and is described as a “good example of its type”.

Edinburgh Council said both graveyards have now been closed at night.

Responding to a freedom of information (FOI) request about overnight closures, it said: “The New Calton Burial Ground has been closed due to anti-social behaviour from young people, initially taking place in Old Calton cemetery with many police incidents which led to the closure of the burial ground in evenings.

“These were being presented as ‘cave raves’, with underage drinking, drug-taking and abuse of the public and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On discovering that Old Calton cemetery was locked, they moved on to carrying out their activities in New Calton cemetery which has facilitated the need to lock the burial ground overnight.

“Closure of the two cemeteries has also removed the need for operational police officers to be there at evenings and allowing them to be freed up for other duties. This will be reviewed and assessed after a suitable time.”

Mr Briggs said the development pointed to low police staffing levels in Edinburgh.

He said: “It’s no secret that anti-social behaviour amongst young people is on the rise so questions will rightly be raised by Edinburgh residents about why so little has been done to tackle this problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s simply unacceptable that graveyards are being used by youngsters to conduct ‘cave raves’. Not only is this deeply inappropriate, but it’s also upsetting and intimidating for those paying their respects to loved ones.

“SNP ministers must ensure councils and the police have the resources to crack down on this kind of behaviour – but they have slashed funding to both. This issue highlights the alarming police staffing levels in the capital.”